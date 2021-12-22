UrduPoint.com

Crimean Scientists Create Unique Multi-Year Flu Vaccine

Scientists from the Vernadsky Crimean Federal University have developed a unique flu vaccine that will be effective for several years, Oksana Andreeva, a junior researcher at the university's laboratory of molecular genetics and biotechnology, said Wednesday

"The prospects for our development are quite large since the coronavirus pandemic has shown the urgent need to create highly effective vaccines against various viral diseases. Due to the use of highly conserved sections of the influenza virus genome, we can create universal vaccines with long operational life," Andreeva was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to the scientist, the developed vaccine will reduce the number of necessary shots for humans, given usual vaccines require re-immunization each year.

Scientists are ready to start trials of the vaccine on mice, she added.

The vaccine is unique because it is the first developed based on nucleic acid that has an antigen-presenting part and can activate the immune response, Andreeva explained.

