Crimean Supreme Court To Announce Verdict In Mejlis Chairman Trial On June 1

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:38 AM

Crimean Supreme Court to Announce Verdict in Mejlis Chairman Trial on June 1

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The supreme court in Russia's Crimea on Monday stated that on June 1 it will announce the verdict in the case of Refat Chubarov, the chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People (an extremist organization, banned in Russia), accused of fomenting civil unrest in 2014.

Chubarov, who is an internationally wanted fugitive, is standing trial in absentia.

Earlier in the day, the prosecution requested the court sentence him to nine years, while the defense team asked to acquit him.

"The court is departing to the deliberation room, the announcement of the verdict is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 1," presiding judge Victor Vasiliev said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has established that Chubarov tasked his deputy Akhtem Chiygoz with staging mass riots near the building of the State Council in Simferopol on February 25, 2014, which resulted in two dead and at least eighty injured.

