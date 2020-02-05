SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The head of the Regional National and Cultural Autonomy of Crimean Tatars, Eyvaz Umerov, on Tuesday voiced his skepticism over Ankara's plans to build housing for Crimean Tatar families in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a visit to Ukraine on Monday that Ankara would help in building houses for 500 Tatar families who had relocated to different parts of Ukraine from Crimea following the peninsula's "annexation" by Russia.

"These are not the first initiatives of the Turkish side to provide accommodation for Crimean Tatars. At different times during the period when Crimea was part of Ukraine, there were various programs," Umerov told Sputnik.

According to Umerov, Crimean Tatars' representative body Mejlis (an extremist organization, banned in Russia) oversaw these initiatives back then.

"In general, people did not get any benefits, as aid ended up in the pockets of officials. I am sure that this time it will be the same. Between 2015 and 2016, there was a report that Turkey was set to build entire villages, but the promises remained promises," Umerov added.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum, with the majority of Crimean Tatars being against the reunification.