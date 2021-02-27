UrduPoint.com
Crimea's COVID-19 Vaccine Expected To Go Into Clinical Trials Later This Year - Scientist

27th February 2021

Crimea's COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Go Into Clinical Trials Later This Year - Scientist

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021)  Crimean scientists plan to proceed to the human trials of their coronavirus vaccine in 2021, Vladimir Oberemok, virologist and head the laboratory of cell technologies and DNA drugs at V.I. Vernadsky Crimean Federal University, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Now we are going through the stage of preclinical trial of the vaccine on rabbits, and a batch of mice has been purchased. There is a law, and we must comply with the instructions. This year, we plan to switch to clinical trials on volunteers. It all depends on how quickly the preclinical stage are completed," Oberemok told Sputnik.

The virologist also noted that the development, testing, and further production of the vaccine against COVID-19 require significant funding.

The scientist announced the creation of a new COVID-19 vaccine in October 2020. The vaccine consists of one lasso-shaped oligonucleotide (a thiophosphate DNA fragment) which contains an activator of innate immunity ” CpG sites ” and an antigen with a small fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 genome so that the body detects it and produces antibodies.

According to the scientists, when ready, the vaccine will be available to be inhaled through the nose, and in the form of injection.

