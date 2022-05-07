(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Crimean Head Sergey Aksenov has told Sputnik that peaceful life is returning to the Kherson Region as it has been liberated from nationalists and the Kiev-controlled authorities.

"Today there are no authorities on the part of Ukraine (in the Kherson Region) that do any kind of inspections, document checks.

The territory has been liberated from nationalists. The Kherson Region is returning to a peaceful way of life," Aksenov said.

Aksenov noted that residents of neighboring regions, including teachers and medical staff from the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, come to Crimea to increase cooperation and establish contacts.