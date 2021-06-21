The Crimean resort city of Yalta is preparing for a possible new bout of heavy rains, Yanina Pavlenko, the city mayor, said on Monday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Crimean resort city of Yalta is preparing for a possible new bout of heavy rains, Yanina Pavlenko, the city mayor, said on Monday.

Crimea has been struggling with heavy rains and massive floods since Thursday. On Friday, a cyclone hit Yalta, leading to the overflowing of a river as well as the flooding of streets and homes; the entrance into the city was temporarily closed.

"The report that we have just received from the meteorological center is alarming. More showers and thunderstorms are expected today, the 21st, after 8 p.

m. [17:00 GMT] and all day tomorrow. We expect another 12 mm of rainfall. Of course, we are preparing for this," Pavlenko told the press.

According to the city authorities, a total of 43 people were injured in Yalta during the flooding. The city has received the first $794,000 in aid to help the victims.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday that over 1,700 people, including more than 300 children, have been evacuated in Crimea amid heavy rains and floods, with nearly 200 currently housed at temporary shelters.