Crimea's Sevastopol Hosting Air Defense Forces Drills - Governor

Air defense forces in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea are conducting exercises throughout the day, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Wednesday, urging citizens not to worry

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Air defense forces in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea are conducting exercises throughout the day, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Wednesday, urging citizens not to worry.

"The military is conducting air defense exercises today. scheduled firing drills are also being conducted.

The situation in the city is calm," the Russian official said on Telegram.

The governor called on citizens not to worry if they hear loud noises.

Amid the military operation that Russian launched in Ukraine a year ago, Sevastopol has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, which have been repelled by the air defense system. The latest attack took place on January 16.

