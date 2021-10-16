UrduPoint.com

Crimea's Simferopol Expects Delegation From German Twin City In October - Lawmaker

A delegation from the southwestern German city of Heidelberg, a major research hub, will come to Crimea's main city of Simferopol later this month, a senior Crimean lawmaker told Sputnik

"We are expecting a delegation from Heidelberg," Yuri Gempel, the head of the international relations committee in Crimean parliament, said.

Gempel said Simferopol's administration will host the delegation. Simferopol and Heidelberg have been twin cities since 1991. Crimea rejoined Russia after the 2014 referendum on a split from Ukraine.

