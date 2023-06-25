Criminal Case Against Wagner PMC Head Prigozhin to Be Terminated - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) A criminal case against with the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, will be terminated and he will leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"A criminal case (against Prigozhin) will be terminated and he will leave for Belarus.

If you ask, what is the guarantee that Prigozhin could leave for Belarus, it is the word of the Russian president," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that members of the Wagner PMC who were involved in the today's events would not be prosecuted given their distinguished service during Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin. The FSB said that there had been a threat of escalation on Russian territory.