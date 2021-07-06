UrduPoint.com
Criminal Case Initiated After Aircraft Went Missing In Russia's Far East - Investigators

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:40 AM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 6 (Sputnik) - A criminal case has been initiated over violation of safety rules after the An-26 aircraft in Russia's the Far East that was carrying 28 people went missing on Tuesday, the transport department of the Investigative Committee told Sputnik.

"The investigating authorities of the Far Eastern Investigative Directorate of Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime related to part 3 of Article 263 of Russia's criminal code [violation of traffic safety rules and the operation of air transport]," the investigators said.

Two helicopters and another aircraft are searching for a missing plane on its route, local authorities in the Kamchatka Territory said. Experts also said that there was normal visibility near Palana, where the An-26 was headed.

