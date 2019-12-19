Criminal Case Initiated Over Shooting in Downtown Moscow - Russian Investigative Committee

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in connection with shooting on downtown Moscow's Bolshaya Lubyanka Street over an attempt to kill law enforcement officers, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia 's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in connection with shooting on downtown Moscow 's Bolshaya Lubyanka Street over an attempt to kill law enforcement officers, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said an unknown person had opened fire on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street not far from the FSB building, some people had been wounded, the attacker had been neutralized.

"The investigating bodies of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow opened a criminal case over shooting on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street into a crime under Article 317 of Russia's Criminal Code [attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers].

All necessary investigative actions are being carried out," Petrenko said.

Russia's Health Ministry said two FSB officers had been seriously wounded as a result of the shooting incident.