UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Case Initiated Over Shooting In Downtown Moscow - Russian Investigative Committee

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:43 PM

Criminal Case Initiated Over Shooting in Downtown Moscow - Russian Investigative Committee

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in connection with shooting on downtown Moscow's Bolshaya Lubyanka Street over an attempt to kill law enforcement officers, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case in connection with shooting on downtown Moscow's Bolshaya Lubyanka Street over an attempt to kill law enforcement officers, committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said an unknown person had opened fire on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street not far from the FSB building, some people had been wounded, the attacker had been neutralized.

"The investigating bodies of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the city of Moscow opened a criminal case over shooting on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street into a crime under Article 317 of Russia's Criminal Code [attempt on the lives of law enforcement officers].

All necessary investigative actions are being carried out," Petrenko said.

Russia's Health Ministry said two FSB officers had been seriously wounded as a result of the shooting incident.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Move for low cost breast cancer medicine good news ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Being Informed About Situation With Shooting ..

3 minutes ago

All institutions to work under defined parameters ..

3 minutes ago

New Algerian President Appoints Foreign Minister B ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

31 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Mone ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.