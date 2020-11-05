UrduPoint.com
Criminal Case Launched Against Director of Navalny's FBK - Federal Bailiff Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A criminal case has been initiated over non-execution of a court decision against the director of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), Russian Federal Bailiff Service (FBS) told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On November 5, 2020, a criminal case was initiated under part 2 of Art.

315 of the Russian Criminal Code 'Failure to comply with a court verdict, court decision or other judicial act' against the director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation," the statement says.

Searches in the FBK office are being carried out as part of a criminal case on non-enforcement of a court decision, the FBS added.

The criminal case against FBK director is connected with non-payment of 29 million rubles ($375,000) to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.

