(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) A criminal case on the incitement to an armed rebellion against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of private military company (PMC) Wagner, is not terminated, a source in Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday.

"A criminal case against Prigozhin is not closed," the source said.