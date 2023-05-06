UrduPoint.com

Criminal Case On Terrorist Act Opened In Russia After Prilepin's Car Blast - Investigators

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday it had initiated a criminal case under the article on terrorist acts in connection with the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth.

Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case over the explosion of the car of Zakhar Prilepin under the Article 205 (terrorist attack) of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee's press service said.

