MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday it had initiated a criminal case under the article on terrorist acts in connection with the explosion of a car of Zakhar Prilepin, the co-chairman of the political party A Just Russia ” For Truth.

Earlier in the day, Prilepin's car was blown up on the highway in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as a result of which the driver was killed and the politician was injured, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"The Investigative Committee of Russia has initiated a criminal case over the explosion of the car of Zakhar Prilepin under the Article 205 (terrorist attack) of the Russian Criminal Code," the committee's press service said.