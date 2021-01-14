UrduPoint.com
Criminal Case Opened After 5 Deaths In Fire In Residential Building In Russia's Far East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:00 AM

Criminal Case Opened After 5 Deaths in Fire in Residential Building in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Investigators opened a criminal case after the death of five people, including two children, in a fire in a nine-story building in the Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Earlier, emergencies services told Sputnik that five people, including two children, had been killed in a fire in a nine-story building in Khabarovsk. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire has been extinguished.

"Investigative bodies of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region have opened a criminal case over a crime under Part 3 of Article 109 of the Russian Criminal Code (causing death by negligence)," the committee said.

More Stories From World

