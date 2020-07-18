Criminal Case Opened Into Assault on Police Officer in Moscow - Investigative Committee

A criminal case has been opened into an assault on a police officer in the Russian capital that left him with brain injuries, Moscow's Investigative Committee representative Yulia Ivanova said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) A criminal case has been opened into an assault on a police officer in the Russian capital that left him with brain injuries, Moscow's Investigative Committee representative Yulia Ivanova said Saturday.

"According to the investigation, in the afternoon of July 15 ...

near Tverskaya Street in Moscow, an Azerbaijani national used violence against a representative of the authorities who was intercepting illegal activity," Ivanova said to reporters.

The police officer received a closed head injury, concussion and bruises, Ivanova said.

The attacker was placed under house arrest while the case is underway.