Criminal Cases Brought Against 11 Policemen Over Arms Use In Mexico - Attorney's Office

Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Criminal Cases Brought Against 11 Policemen Over Arms Use in Mexico - Attorney's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Attorney General's Office of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo has brought criminal cases against 11 police officers accused of using firearms against the participants of the demonstration held in the city of Cancun, the press service of the attorney general's office said on Monday.

On November 9, the Cancun police opened fire against the demonstrators who tried to enter the city hall to draw public attention to series of crimes against women in Quintana Roo, including the killing of 20-year-old Bianca Lorenzana. 

"The Attorney General's Office of Quintana Roo State informs that criminal cases have been brought against 11 police chiefs and officers over the crimes linked to the infliction of injuries, abuse of authority and theft," the press service said.

According to the attorney general's office, the police actions resulted in eight people being injured, two of them journalists. One of the journalists had his personal belongings stolen.

The investigation carried out by the attorney general's office suggested that at least 78 officers from the local police departments were deployed at the scene to protect buildings. Nine police chiefs failed to fulfill their duty, violated the rights of the demonstrators and jeopardized their lives as they had let their subordinates carry firearms, the use of which was unjustified.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of Public Security, 1,006 women were killed in Mexico in 2019.

