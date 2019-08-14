UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Charges Brought Against Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev On Two More Cases - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:30 PM

Criminal Charges Brought Against Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev on Two More Cases - Lawyer

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Criminal charges have been brought against ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on two more cases, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The military prosecutor's office issued notices of charges on two other cases - the modernization of a thermal power plant, the forum's buildings," he said.

Related Topics

Criminals

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

51 minutes ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

1 hour ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.