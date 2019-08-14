Criminal Charges Brought Against Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev On Two More Cases - Lawyer
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:30 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Criminal charges have been brought against ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on two more cases, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"The military prosecutor's office issued notices of charges on two other cases - the modernization of a thermal power plant, the forum's buildings," he said.