Criminal Charges Brought Against Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev on Two More Cases - Lawyer

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Criminal charges have been brought against ex-Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev on two more cases, his lawyer Sergey Slesarev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The military prosecutor's office issued notices of charges on two other cases - the modernization of a thermal power plant, the forum's buildings," he said.