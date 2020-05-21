UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Japan's Abe Over Alleged Breach Of Funding Law - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:21 PM

Criminal Complaint Filed Against Japan's Abe Over Alleged Breach of Funding Law - Reports

Some 660 Japanese lawyers and scholars filed a criminal complaint with Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of breaking funding rules by subsidizing a supporters' event, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Some 660 Japanese lawyers and scholars filed a criminal complaint with Tokyo prosecutors on Thursday, accusing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of breaking funding rules by subsidizing a supporters' event, media said.

The complaint seeks an investigation into a lavish reception held the night before a traditional cherry blossom viewing party in April 2018, the Kyodo news agency reported. It said the Tokyo prosecutor's office would consider whether to accept it.

"It is assumed that the prime minister intended to strengthen his support base by having his supporters enjoy the cherry blossom party and the pre-event without feeling a financial burden," the complaint reads.

The filing estimates that some 800 people, including many voters from Abe's constituency, were invited to the dinner party at a hotel that charges at least 11,000 Yen ($102) for such events. But the participants reportedly paid less than a half of that sum, with the rest believed to have been paid for by Abe's support group.

Abe and two executives of his support group failed to declare the spending, estimated at 4.8 million yen, in a report submitted to the government, which would be a violation of political funding laws, the lawyers and scholars have argued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Lawyers Hotel Tokyo April Criminals 2018 Media Event From Government Million

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 15 paisas against dollar in interbank

4 minutes ago

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

12 minutes ago

Japan's All Nippon Airways Requires Passengers to ..

2 minutes ago

India's Modi Offers Support for Odisha State Resid ..

2 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift Coronavirus State of Emergency, Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.