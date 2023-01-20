UrduPoint.com

Criminal Group Involved In Human Trafficking Uncovered In Spain - National Police

Published January 20, 2023

Criminal Group Involved in Human Trafficking Uncovered in Spain - National Police

Spanish national police said on Friday that they uncovered a criminal group involved in human trafficking and exploiting illegal migrants for agricultural work

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Spanish national police said on Friday that they uncovered a criminal group involved in human trafficking and exploiting illegal migrants for agricultural work.

"Officers of the national police liberated five victims of human trafficking and arrested eight criminals...

Five out of those eight were sent to prison as suspected members of a criminal organization in the province of Seville," the statement read.

According to the police, most of the victims were illegal migrants that found themselves in an economically vulnerable situation.

The police said that one of the victims, suffering from a mental disability, had been hospitalized after being run over by a tractor while working. They were found by the criminals and threatened to remain silent, the police added.

More Stories From World

