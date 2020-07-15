UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Groups Controlling Venezuela's Mining Arc Abuse, Kill Workers - UN Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:34 PM

Criminal Groups Controlling Venezuela's Mining Arc Abuse, Kill Workers - UN Report

Criminal groups that control some of the gold mines in the Orinoco Mining Arc (AMO) in Venezuela exploit, beat and kill people working there, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Criminal groups that control some of the gold mines in the Orinoco Mining Arc (AMO) in Venezuela exploit, beat and kill people working there, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a new report on Wednesday.

"Criminal groups and armed elements use violence to exercise control over mining areas," the report said. "Reported examples include a miner beaten in public for stealing a gas cylinder; a young man shot in both hands for stealing a gram of gold; a woman beaten with sticks for stealing a phone from a sindicato [criminal groups] member; and a miner having a hand cut off for not declaring a gold nugget. Punishment also includes killings."

According to witness accounts, bodies of miners are often thrown into old mining pits, OHCHR said. Since March 2016, some 149 men and women have died in the area with the alleged involvement of security forces in these incidents, it added.

"Despite the considerable presence of security and military forces in the region, and the efforts undertaken to address criminal activity, the authorities have failed to investigate and prosecute human rights violations, and abuses and crimes linked to mining," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

Miners, who work 12-hour shifts, are required to pay up to 20 percent of the money they earn to the criminal groups controlling the mines and up to 30 percent extra to the owner of the mill where rocks are crushed to extract gold, the report said.

It noted that migrant workers coming to the AMO and indigenous communities living in the area are severely affected by toxic mercury vapor, produced in the process of gold separation from other minerals.

Besides, a number of people interviewed said there had been a spike in prostitution, sexual exploitation and trafficking in mining areas, with children as young as nine working in the mines, the report added.

Bachelet called on Venezuela authorities to take immediate steps to end labor and sexual exploitation, human trafficking and human rights violations reported in the AMO, as well as investigate and punish those responsible for crimes.

The report was presented earlier on Wednesday to the 47-member UN Human Rights Council, of which Venezuela is a member.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Young Man Venezuela Money March Criminals Women Gas 2016 Gold From

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

2 hours ago

Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner Schue ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.