Criminal Groups In Lithuania Involved In Illegal Migration - Belarusian President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Criminal Groups in Lithuania Involved in Illegal Migration - Belarusian President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that there are criminal groups in Lithuania who are involved in the illegal migration, and Vilnius needs to solve this problem instead of making accusations against Minsk.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. On the same day, Lukashenko said that his country will not contain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU, as it does not have enough capacity due to the EU sanctions imposed on Minsk.

"Why don't they (in Lithuania - ed.) see this? As soon as they neutralize the groups that bring illegal migrants to Lithuania for money, illegal migration to Lithuania will be lower than last year. If they need help, we will provide this help to them, but not for free anymore," Lukashenko told Sky News Arabia.

The video footage of Lukashenko's interview was shared by the Belarusian state-run Belta news agency.

