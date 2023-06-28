Criminal Network Involved in Drug Trafficking Dismantled in Spain - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Spanish intelligence services have managed to dismantle a criminal group involved in drug smuggling to the countries of Central Europe and seize almost two tonnes of drugs, the Spanish Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Civil Guard and the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency, in collaboration with Europol (the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation) and the Regional Center for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (CRAIN) of the Civil Guard ... have eliminated a criminal group based in (the city of) Guadix (Granada (Province)) and engaged in the distribution to Central European countries of narcotic substances hidden among bundles of wool, live animals or scrap parts," the ministry's statement read.

The investigation began in July 2022, the ministry said, adding that 10 people had been detained on charges of crimes against public health, money laundering, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal organization.

During the operation, 1,147 kilograms (2,528 Pounds) of hashish, 755 kilograms of marijuana, two pistols, almost 36,000 Euros ($39,344) in cash and 13 mobile phones have been seized, the statement said.