UrduPoint.com

Criminal Organization Members Sending Russians To Ukraine, Syria Arrested - Investigators

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Criminal Organization Members Sending Russians to Ukraine, Syria Arrested - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Security forces in Russia's federal districts of Ural and North Caucasus arrested a group of people that had been sending Russians to Syria and Ukraine for more than 10 years to fight against Russian armed forces, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

According to investigators, in 2010, 19 Russian citizens organized "an extensive interregional network for the supply of resources to an international terrorist organization" and sent Russians to Syria and Ukraine to fight against Russian forces at its instruction.

"Since December 2021, the organizer and 10 members of the group have been arrested and taken into custody," the committee said on Telegram.

Members of the group are charged with the organization of a terrorist network, assistance to terrorist activity, and justification and propaganda of terrorism, among other things, the committee noted.

Russia's Federal Security Service added that it had seized computers with photo and video materials, which show members of the network taking part in hostilities in Syria on the side of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia), as well as supporting nationalist armed formations in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Ukraine Russia ISIS December

Recent Stories

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bai ..

FIA allowed time for arguments in Dania Shah's bail plea

10 minutes ago
 Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, ..

Gen (retd) Bajwa assisted Imran Khan in elections, Senate: President Alvi

25 minutes ago
 Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiv ..

Vietnam in world&#039;s top 16 with richest biodiversity

2 hours ago
 Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to ..

Death toll from blizzard in United States rose to 31

2 hours ago
 Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New ..

Pakistan won toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

PM Shehbaz to visit Dera Ismail Khan today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.