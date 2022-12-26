Criminal Organization Members Sending Russians to Ukraine, Syria Arrested - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Security forces in Russia's federal districts of Ural and North Caucasus arrested a group of people that had been sending Russians to Syria and Ukraine for more than 10 years to fight against Russian armed forces, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

According to investigators, in 2010, 19 Russian citizens organized "an extensive interregional network for the supply of resources to an international terrorist organization" and sent Russians to Syria and Ukraine to fight against Russian forces at its instruction.

"Since December 2021, the organizer and 10 members of the group have been arrested and taken into custody," the committee said on Telegram.

Members of the group are charged with the organization of a terrorist network, assistance to terrorist activity, and justification and propaganda of terrorism, among other things, the committee noted.

Russia's Federal Security Service added that it had seized computers with photo and video materials, which show members of the network taking part in hostilities in Syria on the side of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, or ISIS, banned in Russia), as well as supporting nationalist armed formations in Ukraine.