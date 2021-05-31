UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Criminal Probe Launched As 2 Adults, 2 Minors Found Dead In Moscow Apartment - Official

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Criminal Probe Launched as 2 Adults, 2 Minors Found Dead in Moscow Apartment - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian investigators have launched a criminal investigation into the murder of two adults and two minors whose bodies were found in an apartment in the Moscow Region, Olga Vradiy, a senior aide to the chief of the Russian Investigative Committee's regional department, told Sputnik on Monday.

The victims ” a 40-year-old woman and minors of 11 and 17 years with multiple stabbing wounds and a 42-year-old man without visible injuries ” were found on Sunday, Vradiy said, adding that an empty acetic acid bottle was reported near the man's body.

The official added that knives and other items important for the investigation were seized during the examination.

Forensic medical and molecular genetic examinations, as well as a posthumous psychological and psychiatric probes, are planned, Vradiy added.

Related Topics

Murder Moscow Russia Man Criminals Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamid Mir sent home for an indefinite period

54 minutes ago

Over 3500kg plastic bags confiscated, Rs 3 mln fin ..

54 minutes ago

S. Korea Detects 1st Thrombosis Case Linked to Ast ..

54 minutes ago

Ryanair Plane Chose Berlin Airport for Emergency S ..

54 minutes ago

Grade 10 to 12 classes resumed across KP

1 hour ago

Two-stroke rickshaws, Major pollution contributors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.