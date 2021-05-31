Criminal Probe Launched as 2 Adults, 2 Minors Found Dead in Moscow Apartment - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian investigators have launched a criminal investigation into the murder of two adults and two minors whose bodies were found in an apartment in the Moscow Region, Olga Vradiy, a senior aide to the chief of the Russian Investigative Committee's regional department, told Sputnik on Monday.

The victims ” a 40-year-old woman and minors of 11 and 17 years with multiple stabbing wounds and a 42-year-old man without visible injuries ” were found on Sunday, Vradiy said, adding that an empty acetic acid bottle was reported near the man's body.

The official added that knives and other items important for the investigation were seized during the examination.

Forensic medical and molecular genetic examinations, as well as a posthumous psychological and psychiatric probes, are planned, Vradiy added.