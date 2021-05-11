Criminal Probe Opened Into Deadly School Shooting In Russia's Kazan - Source
A criminal probe was opened into the school shooting in Russia's Kazan, which claimed over 10 lives, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday
Earlier in the day, children were evacuated from the school, where a shooting and an explosion took place.
Eleven people were killed and four others were hospitalized with injuries after the tragedy. A suspected attacker was detained.
"A criminal probe was launched" the source said.