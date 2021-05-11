UrduPoint.com
Criminal Probe Opened Into Deadly School Shooting In Russia's Kazan - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:35 PM

A criminal probe was opened into the school shooting in Russia's Kazan, which claimed over 10 lives, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A criminal probe was opened into the school shooting in Russia's Kazan, which claimed over 10 lives, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, children were evacuated from the school, where a shooting and an explosion took place.

Eleven people were killed and four others were hospitalized with injuries after the tragedy. A suspected attacker was detained.

"A criminal probe was launched" the source said.

