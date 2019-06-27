(@imziishan)

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Investigators have launched criminal proceedings into violation of flight safety, which has caused deaths due to negligence, after the crash of an An-24 passenger plane in Russia's Republic of Buryatia, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee's transport department told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The criminal case has been launched under clause 3 of article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of safety rules of movement and use of railway and air transport)," the spokeswoman said.

According to the regional Interior Ministry, the An-24 plane, which was en route from Ulan-Ude to Irkutsk via Nizhneangarsk, landed at 10:20 a.m. (02:20 GMT) in Nizhneangarsk and went outside the runway and subsequently caught fire.

The police said rescuers and security personnel were working on the site of the accident.

The press secretary of the regional head said that two pilots had been killed, seven people had been injured and 43 people had been rescued after the accident.