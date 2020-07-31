Criminals Attack Shopping Center in Berlin, Many People Injured - Rescuers

Criminals attacked a shopping center in Berlin, there are injured people, tear gas was used, the rescue service of the German capital said on Twitter

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Criminals attacked a shopping center in Berlin, there are injured people, tear gas was used, the rescue service of the German capital said on Twitter.

"Multiple injuries in Kreuzberg. We are working in a department store in Hasenheide/Hermannplatz," the message says.

"A gang attack has been committed on Hermannplatz. We are currently on the spot with many colleagues," Berlin police said on Twitter, adding that U-Bahn station Hermannplatz is currently closed due to the ongoing operation.