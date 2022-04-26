UrduPoint.com

Criminals From Ukraine Will Try To Control Criminal Gangs In Europe - Patrushev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Criminals From Ukraine Will Try to Control Criminal Gangs in Europe - Patrushev

Representatives of the criminal community who have moved from Ukraine to Europe will try to put local criminal groups under control, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Representatives of the criminal community who have moved from Ukraine to Europe will try to put local criminal groups under control, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Representatives of the criminal community who have escaped from Ukraine will try to occupy niches that are profitable for them, to put local criminal groups under control, which will undoubtedly be accompanied by a complication of the criminal situation in Europe," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

