Crimped by sanctions, Russia quietly keeps busy at Paris Air Show

Le Bourget, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The iconic red stars adorning Russian aircraft are noticeably absent from this year's Paris Air Show, but Russian officials are nonetheless quietly keeping busy, hoping to drum up both civilian and military orders.

Moscow has been labouring under EU and American economic sanctions since 2014, when it annexed the Crimean peninsula during the civil war in Ukraine.

As a result, only two Russian aircraft can be spotted among the dozens crowded on the tarmac at the Le Bourget airport just north of Paris -- a hulking Beriev BE-200 amphibious fire-fighting jet, and two civilian Ansat helicopters.

"What we haven't had for several years now is combat planes," said the air show's chairman Patrick Daher, adding that "it's not because of any blockage on our part." "It's because of the sanctions.

We would have liked to present our military planes," an official from Rosoboronexport, charged with selling Russian arms abroad, told AFP.

But also missing is Russia's flagship Sukhoi Superjet-100 passenger jet, its first new airliner of the post-Soviet era.

Moscow has struggled to find international clients for the plane, a task further complicated after a Superjet crash-landed in the Russian capital last month, killing 41 people.

Russia's battered reputation was underscored Wednesday after international investigators charged four Russians over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, though Moscow has denied any role in the crash.

Russia has three private pavilions at the air show, including one for Rosoboronexport, where it reserves VIP treatment for potential clients including government delegations.