Crisis-hit Germany Headed For February 23 Snap Election
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Germany is headed for snap elections on February 23, the main parties agreed Tuesday, aiming to form a stable government after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition collapsed last week.
The country's two biggest parties agreed on the early timetable, which will see centre-left leader Scholz seek a vote of confidence on December 16, said the parliamentary leader of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), Rolf Muetzenich.
This would pave the way for the February vote in a compromise hammered out with the conservative opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies CSU.
The agreement seeks to quickly restore political stability at a time when Europe's biggest economy is set to shrink for a second year in a row and amid heightened geopolitical volatility, with wars raging in Ukraine and the middle East.
