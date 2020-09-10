UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crisis-hit Lebanon Launches Central Bank Audit

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 01:03 AM

Crisis-hit Lebanon launches central bank audit

Lebanon on Wednesday launched a forensic audit of the central bank, in line with a long-standing request of donors, an outgoing minister said, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Lebanon on Wednesday launched a forensic audit of the central bank, in line with a long-standing request of donors, an outgoing minister said, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades.

"Today the first phase of the forensic audit started," caretaker finance minister Ghazi Wazni said in a statement.

It would involve New York-based firm Alvaro and Marsal presenting the minister with "a preliminary compilation of information requested from the central bank... within the next 24 hours", he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and France are among those demanding the audit as part of urgent reforms to unlock desperately needed financial aid.

Earlier this month, as French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon for a second time since its devastating port blast, Wazni signed a deal for Alvarez and Marsal to handle a forensic audit of the central bank.

Two other companies, KPMG and Oliver Wyman, were hired to conduct traditional audits of the financial institution.

Wazni said the three firms would form teams to start work "very soon".

Lebanon's worst economic crunch since the 1975-1990 war has seen the local currency plummet against the US dollar, and poverty double to more than half of the population.

The country for the first time defaulted on its sovereign debt in March, before launching into talks with the IMF towards unlocking billions of dollars in aid.

But by July these talks had stalled, and several members of theLebanese negotiating team had resigned amid disagreements over thescale of total financial losses.

Related Topics

IMF Dollar France Bank Lebanon Ghazi March July From Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

53 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

53 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

2 hours ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.