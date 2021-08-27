UrduPoint.com

Crisis-Hit Lebanon May Be Unable To Impose Lockdown In Case Of New COVID Wave - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Crisis-Hit Lebanon May Be Unable to Impose Lockdown in Case of New COVID Wave - Official

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Lebanon may not be able to enforce lockdown measures if it becomes necessary to rein in a new coronavirus wave, as the country still struggles to weather economic crisis, Mohammad Makkawi, the governor of the central Mount Lebanon province, told Sputnik.

"Today, the state may be unable to force citizens to follow lockdown caused by the coronavirus. Indeed, the number of infected people is increasing again, while hospitals' capacity has sharply decreased. However, the mortality rate is not high and the need in emergency and reanimation is still low despite the rise of cases," Makkawi said.

The government will face large problems, trying to compel people to follow restrictive measures, including closing shops and enterprises, due to the devastating economic crisis, the governor elaborated.

Makkawi added that imposing restrictions for just a couple of weeks will not be enough to stabilize the health situation, while "closing" the country for more than two months will inevitably destroy what remains of the country's economy.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis. The national Currency has lost over 90% of its value, while the population is facing a shortage of fuel and other essentials.

Last time, the country introduced COVID lockdown in January. Although the daily number of cases fell as a result of the measures, the Delta strain has led to a new spike this summer. According to Lebanese media reports, the authorities are considering the possibility of introducing a new lockdown in the fall.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Governor Lebanon January May 2019 Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

2 minutes ago
 UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promot ..

UVAS, Qasim Ali Shah Foundation sign MoU to promote academic cooperation

16 minutes ago
 IGT&E visits National University of Sciences & Tec ..

IGT&E visits National University of Sciences & Technology

21 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in the Vicinity of Kabul Airp ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council honors Sports 9714 GM Amal Al ..

Dubai Sports Council honors Sports 9714 GM Amal Al Muhairi on Emirati Women's Da ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.