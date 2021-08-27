Crisis-Hit Lebanon May Be Unable to Impose Lockdown in Case of New COVID Wave - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Lebanon may not be able to enforce lockdown measures if it becomes necessary to rein in a new coronavirus wave, as the country still struggles to weather economic crisis, Mohammad Makkawi, the governor of the central Mount Lebanon province, told Sputnik.

"Today, the state may be unable to force citizens to follow lockdown caused by the coronavirus. Indeed, the number of infected people is increasing again, while hospitals' capacity has sharply decreased. However, the mortality rate is not high and the need in emergency and reanimation is still low despite the rise of cases," Makkawi said.

The government will face large problems, trying to compel people to follow restrictive measures, including closing shops and enterprises, due to the devastating economic crisis, the governor elaborated.

Makkawi added that imposing restrictions for just a couple of weeks will not be enough to stabilize the health situation, while "closing" the country for more than two months will inevitably destroy what remains of the country's economy.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis. The national Currency has lost over 90% of its value, while the population is facing a shortage of fuel and other essentials.

Last time, the country introduced COVID lockdown in January. Although the daily number of cases fell as a result of the measures, the Delta strain has led to a new spike this summer. According to Lebanese media reports, the authorities are considering the possibility of introducing a new lockdown in the fall.