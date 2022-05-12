UrduPoint.com

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka Appoints New PM To Replace President's Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace president's brother

Sri Lanka's embattled president swore in a new prime minister Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's embattled president swore in a new prime minister Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's economic crisis.

The new premier, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has already served in the office five times -- but it remains unclear if he will be able to get any legislation through parliament.

The 73-year-old will be tasked with navigating Sri Lanka through the worst economic downturn in its history as an independent nation, with months of shortages and blackouts inflaming public anger.

"A cabinet is likely to be appointed tomorrow," Sudewa Hettiarachchi, a spokesman for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, told AFP.

