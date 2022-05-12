Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

Sri Lanka's president was set to name a new premier Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's dire economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's president was set to name a new premier Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's dire economic crisis.

The mooted new premier, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has served in the office five times -- but it remains unclear if he will be able to get any legislation through parliament.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday night, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stopped short of yielding to weeks of countrywide protests calling for him to resign over Sri Lanka's worst downturn since independence.

But in a bid to win over opposition lawmakers demanding he quit, the 72-year-old pledged to give up most of his executive powers and set up a new cabinet this week.

"I will name a prime minister who will command a majority in parliament and the confidence of the people," Rajapaksa said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's brother, resigned as prime minister on Monday after his supporters attacked anti-government demonstrators who had been protesting peacefully for weeks.