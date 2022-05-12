UrduPoint.com

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka Set For New PM, Unity Government

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

Sri Lanka's president was set to name a new premier Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's dire economic crisis

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's president was set to name a new premier Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's dire economic crisis.

The mooted new premier, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has served in the office five times -- but it remains unclear if he will be able to get any legislation through parliament.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday night, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stopped short of yielding to weeks of countrywide protests calling for him to resign over Sri Lanka's worst downturn since independence.

But in a bid to win over opposition lawmakers demanding he quit, the 72-year-old pledged to give up most of his executive powers and set up a new cabinet this week.

"I will name a prime minister who will command a majority in parliament and the confidence of the people," Rajapaksa said.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's brother, resigned as prime minister on Monday after his supporters attacked anti-government demonstrators who had been protesting peacefully for weeks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Sri Lanka Parliament Independence From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

Muneeb Butt sings song about his wife Aiman Khan

2 minutes ago
 7 Dengue cases reported in rawalpindi

7 Dengue cases reported in rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 PNCA to arrange puppet show every Friday

PNCA to arrange puppet show every Friday

4 minutes ago
 Body formed on cyber attack to present report in 1 ..

Body formed on cyber attack to present report in 14 days: Senate committee told

4 minutes ago
 Russia using energy 'as weapon', says Berlin

Russia using energy 'as weapon', says Berlin

4 minutes ago
 Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in northern Ukra ..

Russia strike kills 3, injures 12 in northern Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.