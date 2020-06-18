UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crisis In Libya Can't Be Resolved By Military Means - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

Crisis in Libya Can't Be Resolved by Military Means - Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Libyan crisis has no military solution, Tehran supports international efforts aimed at resolving it, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Iran has always emphasized the need to respect the right of the Libyan people to determine its political future without outside interference, and I am convinced that the Libyan crisis has no military solution," Mousavi said in a statement.

The spokesman said that achieving a stable situation in Libya is possible only with effective international and regional support for the political process with intra-Libyan talks involving all parties.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Libya All

Recent Stories

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

3 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

3 hours ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.