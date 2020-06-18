TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Libyan crisis has no military solution, Tehran supports international efforts aimed at resolving it, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Iran has always emphasized the need to respect the right of the Libyan people to determine its political future without outside interference, and I am convinced that the Libyan crisis has no military solution," Mousavi said in a statement.

The spokesman said that achieving a stable situation in Libya is possible only with effective international and regional support for the political process with intra-Libyan talks involving all parties.