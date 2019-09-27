Crisis in OSCE Caused by 'Irresponsible, Aggressive' Policies of Western Nations - Moscow

Members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must admit that the crisis in the group is linked to the aggressive and irresponsible policy of the Western countries toward other states, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, Grigory Lukyantsev, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must admit that the crisis in the group is linked to the aggressive and irresponsible policy of the Western countries toward other states, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Humanitarian Cooperation and Human Rights, Grigory Lukyantsev, said on Friday.

"Many member states still refuse to admit that the crisis in the OSCE is linked to irresponsible and aggressive policies of the West toward other states. Judging by the example of the Ukrainian crisis, we have come to a conclusion that the attempts of securing geopolitical ends by force and interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign states are counterproductive," the diplomat said at the closing session of the OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in the Polish capital of Warsaw.

The OSCE has been involved in various conflict mitigation processes across Europe, including in Donbas, Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria. The organization, however, has been repeatedly criticized for its ineffectiveness and low progress on peace in the areas in which it operates.

The annual Human Dimension Implementation Meeting is the largest European conference dedicated to the issue of human rights and democracy. This year the conference was held from September 16-27.