MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin warned on Thursday that the crisis in Kyrgyzstan, sparked by President Almazbek Atambayev's supporters putting up armed resistance as police tried to detain him, has reached a dangerous point.

On Wednesday, special forces stormed Atambayev's residence in the village of Koy Tash 12 miles from Bishkek in an attempt to detain him. The former president's supporters repulsed the operation. One policeman was killed and over 50 people were injured in the clashes.

"The conflict between the ex-president, Almazbek Atambayev, and the current leadership of Kyrgyzstan has started to grow literally in the first months after the former president resigned.

But, unfortunately, in recent days the conflict has reached a very dangerous point ... This is very regretful, primarily for the country and the people of Kyrgyzstan," Naryshkin said while commenting on the situation.

The Russian authorities call on the conflicting parties to show restraint, he added.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery, and other crimes. Atambayev has refuted all accusations against him and accused the security officers of attacking their compatriots.