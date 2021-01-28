UrduPoint.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Investigated Over Possible Breach Of Italy's COVID-19 Rules - Reports

Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Cristiano Ronaldo Investigated Over Possible Breach of Italy's COVID-19 Rules - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Italian law enforcement is investigating Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo over a possible breach of COVID-19 rules in Italy, media reported Thursday.

According to sports publication Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo traveled with his partner Georgina Rodríguez to an Alpine ski resort in Courmayeur to celebrate Rodriguez's 27th birthday.

A video posted to social media by a witness shows the couple riding a snowmobile on the resort's slopes.

Although the resort is just 60 miles from Turin, where Ronaldo plays as an attacking forward in Juventus, the trip may be in violation of the nationwide ban on traveling between regions.

More Stories From World

