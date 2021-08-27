Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Leave Juventus - Coach Allegri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, the Italian team's coach, Massimiliano Allegri, said on Friday.

"I spoke with Cristiano yesterday. He said he did not intend to stay at Juventus.

He did not practice this morning," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

The 36-years old Portuguese player already bid farewell to his teammates at Juventus amid rumors of his transfer to Machester City, Sky sports reported.