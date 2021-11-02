UrduPoint.com

Critical Care Units At Latvia's Largest Hospital Reach Full Capacity - Official

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:56 PM

Critical Care Units at Latvia's Largest Hospital Reach Full Capacity - Official

Riga East University Hospital, Latvia's largest clinic treating COVID-19 patients, has run out of intensive care beds and may start sorting patients any time soon, its board chairman said on Tuesday

Riga East University Hospital, Latvia's largest clinic treating COVID-19 patients, has run out of intensive care beds and may start sorting patients any time soon, its board chairman said on Tuesday.

"Intensive care units are overwhelmed and we will soon have to sort patients.

ICU beds are 100% full, meaning we have exhausted our resuscitation capacity," Imants Paeglitis told reporters.

The small Baltic nation of 1.9 million has been languishing at the bottom of the European Union's vaccination drive, with 61% of the adult population having received at least one shot as of Saturday. Portugal is leading the world in vaccination with 89%.

