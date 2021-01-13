UrduPoint.com
Critical Edition Of 'Mein Kampf' To Be Published In Poland - Reports

Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Critical Edition of 'Mein Kampf' to Be Published in Poland - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) A critical edition of "Mein Kampf," the political manifesto by Nazi Party leader Adolf Hitler, that contains an introduction and scholarly annotations by Polish historian Eugeniusz Krol will be published in Poland, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the news outlet, the book was initially planned to be published in cooperation with the Institute of Political Studies of the Polish academy of Sciences, but, in 2016, the institute withdrew from the project after some scientists opposed the initiative.

The newspaper added that the book would not be advertised and its price would be high enough to prevent its mass distribution.

The first critical edition of "Mein Kampf" was published in Germany in 2016 upon the approval of German's central council of Jews.

In 2010, Russia included "Mein Kampf" on a list of prohibited extremist materials.

