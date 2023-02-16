UrduPoint.com

Critical Infrastructure Facility Damaged In Ukraine's Western Lviv Region - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 10:11 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in Ukraine's western Lviv Region, and a fire broke out there, head of the regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyy said.

Air raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine early Thursday morning.

"During the air raid, a critical infrastructure facility was hit in the Lviv Region. There were no injuries or casualties. The fire was extinguished," Kozytskyy wrote on Telegram.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

