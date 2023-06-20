MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) A critical infrastructure facility was damaged in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine as a result of a drone strike, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Tuesday.

"This night, drones attacked Lviv and the region. There is a hit against a critical infrastructure facility," Sadovyi said on Telegram.

He specified there was no death or injuries as a result of the strike, adding that fire brigades, emergency service were working at the scene.

Earlier in the day, air raid alert was heard in the Lviv region. Blasts were reportedly heard in the city and surrounding areas.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow started attacking energy infrastructure of Ukraine on October 10, two days after the Crimean Bridge explosion.