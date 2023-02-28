Critical Infrastructure, Transport Hubs, Defense, Energy Companies Need Monitoring - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Critical infrastructure, places of mass stay of people, enterprises of defense industry, energy sector need to be constantly monitored, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to constantly monitor the objects of critical infrastructure, places of mass stay of people, transport hubs, defense industry and energy companies," Putin said at an extended meeting of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).