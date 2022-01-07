UrduPoint.com

'Critical Red' Level Of Terrorist Threat Imposed In Whole Kazakhstan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan imposed a countrywide "critical red" level of terrorist threat on Friday, the Kazakh Tengrinews.kz news portal said on its Telegram channel.

The regime allows special services to carry out searches of civilians and vehicles at will, restrict or direct their movement, as well as gain access to information transmitted through various telecommunication channels.

In addition, the red level entails a full mobilization of all forces and special services, according to the outlet.

