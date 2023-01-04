Criticism mounts in Russia as Ukrainian strike toll rises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia said Wednesday the toll climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which under-criticism Moscow blamed on troops using mobile phones

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Russia said Wednesday the toll climbed in its worst single reported loss from a Ukrainian strike, which under-criticism Moscow blamed on troops using mobile phones.

The Ukrainian military's strategic communications unit has said nearly 400 Russian soldiers were killed and even Russian commentators have said the death toll may be far higher than the 89 Russia has reported.

The death toll in Makiivka, a Russian-occupied city in eastern Ukraine, is the highest reported by the Russian military in a single strike since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The deadly strike came after months of discontent towards the military, since the Kremlin suffered a series of battlefield defeats and launched a hugely unpopular mobilisation drive.

Russia's defence ministry initially said on Monday that 63 soldiers had been killed in an extremely rare admission.

On Wednesday, the ministry said the toll had climbed to 89 after more bodies were found under the rubble of the temporary base where the troops were housed.

It announced a commission was working to clarify what happened and vowed that "guilty" officials would be punished.

In a video, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov said the tragedy had likely taken place because Russian troops had used cell phones, giving away their location to Ukrainian forces.

But some critics have accused the military of trying to shift the blame.

State television military correspondents have accused commanders of incompetence.

The strike also led to rare public displays of grief, including in the Samara region on the Volga River where some of the victims came from.

Thousands of people have been killed in Ukraine and millions forced to flee their homes since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to attack on February 24.

Following a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets on New Year's Eve, Moscow said Ukraine struck Makiivka at 12:01 am local time on January 1, using US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems.

Putin has not yet commented on the strike, which came shortly after his New Year address in which he hailed Moscow's "heroes" fighting in Ukraine.