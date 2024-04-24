Critics fear Togo reforms leave little room for change in election

Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Days before Togo holds legislative elections, opposition and civil society have been torn between the desire to mobilise and the fear of repression since the adoption of a controversial constitutional reform.

Lawmakers on Friday approved a reform switching from a presidential to a parliamentary system that opposition parties say will allow President Faure Gnassingbe to extend his grip on power.

The opposition fears the creation of a new prime minister-style post will allow the Togolese leader to avoid term limits to stay in office.

"We shouldn't expect much from the elections... the ruling party has nothing to fear," Jean Yaovi Degli, lawyer and former parliament relations minister, told AFP.

Though parties continue to campaign, hopes of a political transition following the April 29 election, postponed several times by the government, are slim.

"An opposition victory would be very difficult unless there were a revolution," Michel Goeh-Akue, a historian close to the opposition, told AFP.

"The electoral breakdown is favourable to the regime," he said, adding that there was a high risk of "ballot stuffing".

Under the new system, lawmakers, rather than the people, will elect the president which would become a largely ceremonial role with a four-year term.

Power will effectively shift to the new post of president of the council of ministers, a kind of prime minister role, who would be the leader of the assembly's majority party.

Parliament is currently dominated by Gnassingbe's UNIR party. UNIR supporters counter that the shift to a parliamentary system will strengthen Togo's democracy.

Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005 after succeeding his father, who ruled the small West African state for nearly four decades after a coup.