MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Those who are doubtful of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine now have no more reasoning for criticism as the phase 3 trials have proved the vaccine's efficacy, as evidenced by a publication in the Lancet medical journal, CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

The Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6 percent efficient against symptomatic COVID-19, according to an interim analysis of the results of the phase 3 trials published earlier in the day in Lancet, one of the most reputable peer-reviewed medical journals.

"Many had doubts, but the article in Lancet provides the data and gives answers to all questions.

It is very important, this is the most powerful watershed. We see that the critics have been going silent recently because there is nothing for them to pick on," Dmitriev said.

Sputnik V is the world's first coronavirus vaccine officially registered for emergency use in Russia on August 11. In December, Russia launched large-scale coronavirus immunization.

Russia produces the vaccine for domestic use on its own. It has also struck agreements with a number of foreign manufactures to produce doses for exports. The RDIF is leading efforts to promote the Russian vaccine abroad.