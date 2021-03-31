Croatia Allows Entry for People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Starting From Thursday -Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Croatia will allow entrance to the country for people who are vaccinated against COVID-19, including with Russian vaccine Sputnik V, starting from Thursday, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Wednesday.

Croatia on Wednesday announced new COVID-19 measures that will be enforced from April 1 and, for now, until April 15.

"From the changes made, I will highlight that rapid antigen tests will be recognized [as a valid document] for entry, which is recognized by the EU member states. You can also enter with confirmation of a vaccination or confirmation of a recovery from the COVID-19 disease, which will be valid for 180 days," the minister said at a briefing.

Bozinovic added that at the moment that is no conclusion regarding the inclusion of vaccines that are not approved by the European Union in "so-called COVID passports" that are being developed right now.

"If it turns out to be on the agenda, and this will surely happen, and a common position on these vaccines is developed, then we will join this decision. Now, as far as Croatia is concerned, it is important for us that vaccines, including Russian or Chinese, and the people who will receive this vaccine, will get the same treatment as others," the minister said.